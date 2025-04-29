Lynchburg celebrates spring with historic garden week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Spring has officially arrived in Lynchburg—and with it, one of the city’s most beautiful traditions. As part of Historic Garden Week, several private gardens are opening their gates to the public today.

In the Rivermont Historic District, one garden is about more than just color and blooms. George Vermilya is opening his property for Historic Garden Week for the second time. This year, each blossom carries a deeper meaning.

“This time I’m open, I’m doing it in honor of my late wife, Dea, who was a member of the Lynchburg Garden Club, which is affiliated with the Garden Club of Virginia,” he said.

Gardening was a shared passion for George and Dea. George dug in the dirt while Dea made the arrangements.

“Cause Dea loved zinnias cause they are great cutting flowers. The roses are great cutting flowers; she cut those. She’d cut basically anything that was fair game,” he recalled.

However, the process has stirred more than just the soil.

“I mean, I’m not going to say it hasn’t been difficult. Grief is very interesting the way things bring up memories, and then comes another wave of grief. There’s been plenty of that over the process,” he said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Historic Garden Week is the only statewide house and garden tour in the country, organized by the Garden Club of Virginia. Proceeds help restore historic gardens and fund graduate-level research fellowships.

Susan Barney, co-chair for Historic Garden Week Lynchburg, noted the growing interest in gardening.

“I think a lot of people are interested in gardening. It’s become a big hobby for them, and if they aren’t interested in gardening, they do see the beauty in the gardens,” she said.

Organizers expect nearly a thousand people to explore Lynchburg’s Rivermont Historic District. For some, it’s a cherished tradition of their own.

“This is our second time together; we did it together last year for the first time,” one visitor said.

Another added, “I remember you saying something about how you used to want to do it with your mother, so I’m glad we are able to do it together now.”

“Yes, and it was my Mother’s Day gift,” the first visitor replied.

For more information about Historic Garden Week, visit Garden Club of Virginia