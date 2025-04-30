Skip to main content
Carilion Clinic set to break ground on new cancer center in Roanoke

The center is expected to open in the fall of 2027

On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Carilion Clinic will break ground on its new state-of-the-art cancer center in Roanoke.

The future Carilion Taubman Cancer Center at Riverside Circle will replace the current 41-year-old facility, expanding access to advanced treatments, research trials, and patient services.

Wednesday’s event marks the official launch of the “Building a Cure” initiative, with community partners unveiling pink-wrapped construction equipment as a symbol of hope and survivorship.

The center is expected to open in the fall of 2027.

You can watch the entire ceremony live using this article.

