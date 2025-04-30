Deb’s Frozen Lemonade Cocktail Balls Are Back

ROANOKE, Va. – Lemonade isn’t just for kids anymore. These icy citrus gems are made in-house, Lisa Liles and Keith Liles, owners of Deb’s Frozen Lemonade, said, and are available now.

The cocktail balls are made by freezing Deb’s lemonade into balls, which can then be added to cocktails, iced tea, or other beverages. There is no alcohol in the frozen balls.

“It’s a different spin on Deb’s. It’s, you know, a lot of our customer base grew up on Deb’s. So this is like, an adult version of the same Deb’s that they remember, just, in a different way,” Lisa said.

Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ Vinton and Martin’s restaurant already use them in specialty cocktails, such as Deb’s Hard Blueberry Basil.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“It’s super delicious. It’s refreshing and cool. And especially in the summer heat, they last for about three drinks. So if you can handle three drinks, then you’ve got a nice, delicious drink for the three drinks that you have,” Keith said.

They are available as 3 for $10, 6 for $15, and 9 for $20.

This year, they’ll also be sold at Portside Grill & Bar and Beacon Seafood Pub at Smith Mountain Lake.

The family-owned store on Brambleton Avenue is considered a Roanoke Valley staple, with a recipe that dates back more than a century.

Deb’s has been in business since the 1970s, when Keith’s cousin, Debbie, and uncle started selling frozen lemonade from old mail trucks. The current owners have been running the business for the past 5 years.

In addition to the cocktail balls, Deb’s sells Icy Pops, which are also made from their lemonade.