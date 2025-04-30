Martinsville to implement traffic changes to the Uptown area starting May 1

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Heads up, drivers! The City of Martinsville is slated to implement several traffic changes in the Uptown area, starting Thursday, May 1.

Officials said the adjustments are being put into place to improve safety and streamline traffic flow. It will include the removal of select traffic signals and the installation of stop signs and flashing red lights at certain intersections.

The following updates are set to take effect:

Moss Street and Church Street: The existing traffic lights will be removed and replaced with 4-way stop signs.

Walnut Street and Church Street: The current stoplight will be removed. A stop sign will be installed for vehicles turning left from Walnut onto Church Street.

Broad Street and Church Street: All traffic lights at this intersection will be converted into flashing red lights in every direction, creating an all-way stop.

There will be signs posted in all of the affected areas and additional patrols to assist during the first weeks of the transition.

City officials urge drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to exercise caution as everyone adapts to the new traffic patterns.