Claytor Lake Drug Task Force seizes fentanyl, firearms in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Claytor Lake Drug Task Force apprehended three suspects and seized a large quantity of pressed fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, and multiple firearms in Wytheville on Wednesday, according to the Wytheville Police Department.

The task force includes the Wytheville Police Department, Virginia State Police, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and Pulaski Police Department and aims to combat the escalating opioid crisis in the region.

The operation began with a traffic stop in the Town of Wytheville, where officers discovered not only the fentanyl but also a significant amount of cash, digital scales and materials commonly used for drug packaging. Following this stop, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a nearby residence, leading to the recovery of additional pressed fentanyl pills and multiple firearms.

“This operation underscores the serious and growing threat that fentanyl poses to our community,” stated Wytheville Chief of Police Joel Hash. He emphasized the dangers associated with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than morphine. “The presence of these highly potent and often deadly substances, along with the associated firearms, highlights the dangerous nature of drug trafficking and its potential for violence within our neighborhoods.”

Hash continued, saying: “The collaborative efforts of the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force are vital in our fight against the opioid epidemic. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partner agencies to disrupt the flow of illegal narcotics, hold offenders accountable, and raise awareness about the potentially fatal consequences of fentanyl use. We urge our community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities expect additional charges to follow.