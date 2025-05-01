Man arrested after starting brush fire in Lynchburg, according to LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Wednesday that they had arrested a 25-year-old man who they said intentionally started a brush fire in Miller Park.

According to police, officers responded to the Park at 1:11 p.m. for a report of a small brush fire.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, fire crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire, which was determined to have been intentionally set. The fire was limited to a small area, and no damage or injuries were reported.

Police say witnesses at the scene provided a description of the individual who set the fire, and at 2:43 p.m., officers located the suspect in the area of Kemper Street Station.

After an investigation, 25-year-old William Allen, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with one count of setting fire to woods, fences, grass, etc. and is currently being held without bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact Officer Wardlow at (434) 282-7749 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.