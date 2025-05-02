Center in the Square hosts Miniatures in the Market

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke hosted “Miniatures in the Market” on Friday, a fun-filled fundraiser for all ages!

Visitors enjoyed a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, balloon artists, and games. It was free to walk around, with plenty of free activities like crafts and tabletop games.

"It’s been a ton of fun seeing the animals here downtown and then seeing all the children coming to enjoy it has been incredible" Winter Blake, Atrium Manager and Events Coordinator at Roanoke Center in the Square

The animals and pony rides were provided by Spring Valley Farms. This is the first time in nearly a decade that this event has taken place, and organizers hope to make it an annual tradition.