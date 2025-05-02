Skip to main content
Local News

COMING UP: Country music icon Dolly Parton set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dollywood

You can watch the entire event live using this article. A livestream player will be added at 11 a.m.

Dolly Parton is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Dollywood and we'll be streaming the entire event live. (Associated Press / Canva)

The Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, is celebrating a major milestone.

On Friday, May 2, at 11 a.m., the country music icon will make a special appearance at her beloved theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

While there, she will reflect on the history of Dollywood’s memorable moments and how it has grown to be what it is today.

We’ll be streaming the entire event right here on wsls.com, so make sure to bookmark this article. You can watch it wherever you normally stream WSLS 10.

