Dollywood celebrates 40th Anniversary

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dolly Parton celebrated the 40th anniversary of Dollywood’s first opening day on Friday!

10 News was there for the celebrations as Dolly appeared on stage coming out of a giant birthday cake. She performed for the crowd and reminisced with the Dollywood Company president about the first opening.

“This dream became Dollywood. And it is today a wonderful dream. It is, and as I was saying before, thanks to them, they have made it all possible. They made us a lot of money, and you know my saying, I need the money because it takes a lot to look this cheap.” Dolly Parton

Parton also revealed there will be a new attraction coming to Dollywood that will allow guests to “take flight” in 2026. The new Great Smoky Mountains night-themed ride is expected to be the biggest, most ambitious, and possibly the most expensive project that the park has undertaken.