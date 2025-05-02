Skip to main content
Martinsville announces launch of City Fix Martinsville

Promotional image for City Fix in Martinsville. (Copyright 2025 by the City of Martinsville - All rights reserved.)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The City of Martinsville announced the launch of City Fix Martinsville, an app that helps residents report non-emergency issues, on Thursday.

The app, which is powered by SeeClickFix, allows community members to report everyday issues like:

  • broken utility poles
  • damaged sidewalks
  • graffiti
  • pooling or ponding water
  • other neighborhood maintenance issues

You can now download the app for free on smartphones, tablets, and computers using your preferred app store.

“SeeClickFix is an incredible addition to our City. It has helped us stay on top of citizens’ concerns, such as potholes, streetlights, you name it, by streamlining our process in logging and repairing reported problems.”

Greg Maggard, Public Works Director

To learn more about the app, click here.

