Pulaski community takes proactive step against wildfire threat

PULASKI, Va. – Thirty volunteers are in Pulaski’s Langhorne community to help remove potential wildfire fuel, addressing growing concerns about fire risks in Virginia’s forested areas.

“What you can see our crews doing here, two-man teams, they’re taking out the smaller diameter trees because those aren’t going to have the opportunity to grow and mature,” said John Warren with Team Rubicon. “Those smaller trees are just fuel for any kind of fire moving through the area.”

The effort comes as Virginia has faced increasing wildfire threats in recent years.

“We’ve seen more damaging fires, large-scale fires,” Warren said. “We are getting more request where they’re saying, ‘hey can you come help us with our mitigation?’”

For residents of Pulaski County who live in forested areas, the risk is ever-present.

“Anytime I see it popping up on the news about wildfires and stuff like that it gets you to thinking,” said Mike Castle, a Langhorne resident.

Crews from Pulaski County, Operation Blessing, and Team Rubicon have joined forces to clear brush and reduce potential fuel sources.

Warren explained the issue.

“The problem that we have, and it really started on the west coast is that every wanted to have these dense forest because they liked the privacy and they liked the appearance that it gave,” said Warren. “Doing that, you’re creating this fueled environment.”

While Langhorne is designated as a Firewise community and residents maintain regular brush control, the additional support is welcome.

“It’s a big help,” said Castle. “I mean they can knock out so much in a short period of time that would take us a lot longer.”

The crews will continue their brush clearance work throughout the weekend in the Langhorne community.

Property owners believe these preventive measures could protect their properties from future fire threats.

Pulaski County leaders tell 10 News this project is partially funded by local Deanie Hall to help house and feed the teams, and also buy supplies.