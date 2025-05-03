Skip to main content
Annual Youth Summit hosted by the City of Roanoke Saturday

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

William Fleming High School (WSLS) (WSLS2025)

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke hosted its annual Youth Summit Saturday afternoon at William Fleming High School, which brought teens together in a safe environment that taught them how they could be better adults in the future.

The event saw teens of all ages attend various workshops and participate in teen-friendly activities designed at bringing them closer, educating them on a variety of topics and making them feel closer to the community.

Workshops included topics such as learning how to love yourself, diversity and conflict resolution.

The Youth Summit took place in the afternoon, a different time than usual. However, today’s theme was a “lock in” and dubbed the “PJ Jam,” which encouraged teens to dress up in their pajamas to give the summit a comfy twist.

Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

