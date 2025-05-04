Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigating store burglary, in search of suspect

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a general store burglary Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an audible alarm at 11:45 p.m. from the Diamond Hill General Store. Upon arrival, deputies found a glass door had been smashed open with a brick and entry was made.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

BCSO said security footage showed a male wearing a black hoodie with “Game Over” on it, jeans and yellow shoes. It appears that the suspect stole a handful of vape products before exiting the store.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact the Inv. Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.