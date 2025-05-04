Skip to main content
One resident displaced, no injuries reported after Roanoke house fire Saturday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, House Fire, Fire, Roanoke Fire & EMS

ROANOKE, Va. – No injuries were reported after a fire in Northeast Roanoke on Saturday, according to Roanoke Fire & EMS.

Officials said first responders were dispatched by the E-911 Center to reports of a house on fire in the 900 block of Mason Mill Road NE at 4:30 p.m.

While en route, Engine 3 reported visible smoke in the area, and the call was upgraded to a working fire. Upon arrival, crews went to work searching the residence and extinguishing the fire.

Roanoke Fire and EMS said the fire was under control at 5:03 p.m. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

