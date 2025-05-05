28-year-old man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Second Street for the report of shots fired. They didn’t locate a victim at the scene, but shortly after this incident, a 28-year-old man arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with injuries from an apparent shooting. Authorities said he is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynchburg Police believe that this was an isolated incident and said there is no perceived ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Gauthier at 434-455-6230 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 Tips mobile app, or via text by sending CVCS to 738477 for a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency may vary, and standard data rates may apply. To cancel, text STOP. For help, text HELP.

This remains an ongoing investigation.