Local News

WATCH: Virginia Tech students showcase shelter dogs in style

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: Virginia Tech, Students, Shelter, Dogs, Blacksburg

Students at Virginia Tech are gearing up for Struttin’ for Paws—an adoption fashion show happening May 8.

This one-of-a-kind event will showcase shelter dogs walking the runway with student models, all to raise awareness about pet adoption and the needs of abandoned animals.

“These pets have so much more to give than just sitting in a cage, and any donation is so meaningful to these shelters. All proceeds and vests will go directly to the shelters involved,” said one of the student organizers.

The event is organized by student groups Hokie Designers and Pets Are Worth Saving.

Admission is free, and after the show, attendees will have the chance to meet the adoptable dogs in person.

About the Author
Amanda Stellwag headshot

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

