Local efforts lead to rescue of dog in Grandin area of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Raleigh Carter Whim, affectionately known as Carter, is now safe and in the care of Angels of Assisi (AoA). This handsome dog had been spotted running throughout the Grandin area and even up towards Cave Spring for the past month. Thanks to the efforts of the community, particularly Kathy Baker and Sarah Frame, Carter was caught late last night.

Upon his arrival at AoA, the first step was to check for a microchip, which he did not have. The team promptly gave him one. Carter was wearing a collar with the name “Rocky” and a date believed to be his birthday, indicating he is just over a year old.

AoA has reported him as a stray to the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection, where he will undergo a 10-day stray hold. The organization hopes to find his owners, especially since they believe that anyone searching for him may not be active on Facebook.

AoA expressed immense gratitude to everyone who reported sightings, kept Carter fed and hydrated and shared flyers. Special thanks were given to Kathy for leading the tracking efforts, Sarah for catching him and to Carol Jessee and Ethan Claridge for bringing him to safety.

The organization is proud to be part of Carter’s story and is eager to help reunite him with his family.