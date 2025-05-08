May is National Bike Month, so grab a bike, some safety gear, and get ready to ride!

An activity for all ages to improve their health, environment, and connect with the community.

The Roanoke area offers excellent cycling opportunities, with the Greenway, bike lanes, and various road and mountain biking options.

While biking is fun, it’s important to remember the rules that keep the enjoyment going.

National Bike Month

Karen Talley Mead, Head Bike Fitter and Marketing Coordinator at Cardinal Bicycle, said, “The top things that I would recommend is to make sure you have a helmet, and you should replace your helmet every couple [of] years to make it is fully effective and lights. Lights are great to make cars can see you and that you can see where you’re going as well if it’s getting dark.”

Experts also say obeying traffic rules, riding with the flow of traffic, and dressing in bright colors are more tips to keep your ride fun and safe.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has recently recognized May as Bike Month in Virginia, promoting cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly transportation option.

There are several Bike Month events planned throughout Virginia during May, including the Roanoke Region.

Find more bike events below.

Virginia Bike Dates:

National Ride a Bike Day is May 4

Bike & Roll to School Day is May 7

Bike to Work Day is May 16