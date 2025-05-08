Skip to main content
Local News

Teacher at Hidden Valley High gets state teacher of the year award

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke County, Matthew Neale, Hidden Valley High School, Education, Schools, Teacher, Roanoke County Public Schools, RCPS

RICHMOND, Va. – For the first time ever, a Roanoke County Public Schools teacher is the best in the Commonwealth.

Matthew Neale is an English and journalism teacher at Hidden Valley High School and is the 20-26 Virginia teacher of the year. He was previously honored as the Region 6 winner earlier this year.

“The world goes in circles right, and so now I hope that now I’m teaching somebody who’ve I’ve made a difference, and they’re gonna go out and do the same and go be that teacher that makes a difference, or be that support system that does,” said Neale.

Neale has been a teacher at Hidden Valley High School for 20 years.

In his time at the school, Neale has led opioid awareness programs and reinvigorated the school’s journalism program.

