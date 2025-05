BLACKSBURG, Va. – Here is something fun, Hokie fans made an impact during Wednesday night’s Metallica concert, literally.

A reading from Wednesday night at the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory shows us how.

As you can see in the seismograph, the first smaller jump on the right side of the graph is when Metallica just teased their famous song “Enter Sandman”.

However, the more prolonged jump in red in the bottom left is when Metallica actually played “Enter Sandman” in its entirety.