Dollar General Literacy Foundation announces $150,000 award to literacy programs in Virginia

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $150,000 in grants to literacy programs in the Commonwealth on Thursday. The fund also gave more than $13.2 million on the same day to literacy programs in 48 states.
“For over 30 years, the Foundation has been investing in literacy and basic education programs in our hometown communities. Today’s grant announcement is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to student and teacher success. We are grateful to all the grant recipients for their commitment to advancing education and helping students thrive.”Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
You can find all of the organizations that were gifted grants below:
|City
|Organization Name
|Grant Amount
|Alexandria
|The Campagna Center
|$ 10,000
|Bland
|Bland County Public Library
|$ 3,000
|Bristow
|BEACON for English Language and Literacy
|$ 7,500
|Chesapeake
|You Need To Know Ministries
|$ 3,000
|Christiansburg
|Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
|$ 10,000
|Christiansburg
|Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley
|$ 9,000
|Culpeper
|The Friends of the Culpeper Library Inc.
|$ 3,000
|Fairfax
|Main Street Child Development Center
|$ 3,000
|Fishersville
|LEARN English and Reading Now Inc.
|$ 2,500
|Fredericksburg
|Stafford Junction Inc
|$ 3,000
|Harrisonburg
|Skyline Literacy
|$ 10,000
|Independence
|One-on-One Literacy Program of Wythe and Grayson Counties, Inc.
|$ 8,000
|North Tazewell
|TASK-Taking Action for Special Kids
|$ 3,000
|Richmond
|Reading and Education for Adult Development, Inc.
|$ 10,000
|Roanoke
|Blue Ridge Literacy
|$ 10,000
|Rocky Mount
|Henry Fork Service Center
|$ 1,500
|South Boston
|Southern Virginia Higher Education Foundation
|$ 10,000
|Stanardsville
|Piedmont Virginia Community College
|$ 9,205
|Virginia Beach
|Joy Ministries
|$ 3,000
|Williamsburg
|Rita Welsh Adult Literacy Program
|$ 10,000
|Winchester
|Shenandoah University
|$ 10,000
|Winchester
|Shenandoah University
|$ 3,000
|Woodbridge
|Prince William Library Foundation
|$ 3,000