Skip to main content
Clear icon
72º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Dollar General Literacy Foundation announces $150,000 award to literacy programs in Virginia

Tags: Virginia, Grants, Money, Charitable, Dollar General
Photo for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. (Copyright 2025 by Dollar General - All rights reserved.)

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $150,000 in grants to literacy programs in the Commonwealth on Thursday. The fund also gave more than $13.2 million on the same day to literacy programs in 48 states.

“For over 30 years, the Foundation has been investing in literacy and basic education programs in our hometown communities. Today’s grant announcement is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to student and teacher success. We are grateful to all the grant recipients for their commitment to advancing education and helping students thrive.”

Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Recommended Videos

You can find all of the organizations that were gifted grants below:

CityOrganization Name Grant Amount
AlexandriaThe Campagna Center $                   10,000
BlandBland County Public Library $                     3,000
BristowBEACON for English Language and Literacy $                     7,500
ChesapeakeYou Need To Know Ministries $                     3,000
ChristiansburgLiteracy Volunteers of the New River Valley $                   10,000
ChristiansburgLiteracy Volunteers of the New River Valley $                     9,000
CulpeperThe Friends of the Culpeper Library Inc. $                     3,000
FairfaxMain Street Child Development Center $                     3,000
FishersvilleLEARN English and Reading Now Inc. $                     2,500
FredericksburgStafford Junction Inc $                     3,000
HarrisonburgSkyline Literacy $                   10,000
IndependenceOne-on-One Literacy Program of Wythe and Grayson Counties, Inc. $                     8,000
North TazewellTASK-Taking Action for Special Kids $                     3,000
RichmondReading and Education for Adult Development, Inc. $                   10,000
RoanokeBlue Ridge Literacy $                   10,000
Rocky MountHenry Fork Service Center $                     1,500
South BostonSouthern Virginia Higher Education Foundation $                   10,000
StanardsvillePiedmont Virginia Community College $                     9,205
Virginia BeachJoy Ministries $                     3,000
WilliamsburgRita Welsh Adult Literacy Program $                   10,000
WinchesterShenandoah University $                   10,000
WinchesterShenandoah University $                     3,000
WoodbridgePrince William Library Foundation $                     3,000

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS