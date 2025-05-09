Dollar General Literacy Foundation announces $150,000 award to literacy programs in Virginia

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $150,000 in grants to literacy programs in the Commonwealth on Thursday. The fund also gave more than $13.2 million on the same day to literacy programs in 48 states.

“For over 30 years, the Foundation has been investing in literacy and basic education programs in our hometown communities. Today’s grant announcement is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to student and teacher success. We are grateful to all the grant recipients for their commitment to advancing education and helping students thrive.” Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

You can find all of the organizations that were gifted grants below: