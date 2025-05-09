Melrose Plaza’s Latest Addition: Bank of Botetourt Opens with Focus on Community Services

ROANOKE, Va. – More changes are coming to Melrose Plaza in Northwest Roanoke, with Bank of Botetourt opening its first Roanoke City branch in Roanoke City.

A grand opening celebration is happening today, and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon.

“Just making it very accessible for the community. With the market coming here and a bank, a full-service bank, we want this community to know that we are here to serve,” said Community Development Officer Rita Joyce with Bank of Botetourt.

The bank provides free services without overdraft fees, specifically designed to serve Northwest community members. The branch offers complete banking services, including:

Personal and business accounts

Mortgage services

Wealth management

Financial advisory services

24/7 ATM access

Digital banking solutions

Not only is the bank full-service, but there are unique services, including financial classes.

“We are putting together some great educational classes for the community, starting with basic banking, budgeting, credit, and home ownership,” said Joyce.

Bank of Botetourt opening a location at Melrose Plaza is part of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys efforts to revamp the area.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys opened a grocery store in this area last year, and Goodwill is planning on opening its first adult high school and wellness center in July.

The Harrison Museum of African American Culture is also moving from Downtown Roanoke to Melrose Plaza.

“People in the 24017-zip code have an average life expectancy six years less than the neighboring zip codes. That’s just not okay, and in order to change that you have to make bold moves. We are so proud that Melrose Plaza can be a major pivot in this community to help the facets that will lift them up out of poverty,” said Boyd.

Residents are excited about the new bank.

“We need to have those resources here in our community,” said Kim Johnson.