RPD identify suspect following fatal shooting in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a man following a shooting that occurred in Southeast Roanoke on Friday morning, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 1300 block of Jamison Avenue SE around 4:09 a.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 27-year-old Hunter Orlando. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they later found a second man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at Fallon Park. Detectives believe this injury was caused during the shooting incident.

Police said they identified 38-year-old Thomas Delp as a suspect in the incident. He is currently wanted for second-degree murder.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of Delp, contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.