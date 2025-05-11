Hidden Valley County Club hosts Mother’s Day Brunch

SALEM, Va. – While some people buy flowers, others treat their moms to a nice meal.

That’s what people did at the Hidden Valley Country Club in Salem during its annual Mother’s Day brunch, with prime rib carving and salmon stations, breakfast foods, and all kinds of desserts. The theme, of course, was “Celebrating Mom.”

“I think it’s really great to be part of anything that celebrates a day for someone and makes them feel special. To make families come out and have a really good time and be together, it’s a beautiful thing.” Amanda Fitzpatrick, Hidden Valley Country Club

This is the fourth year they have celebrated with this brunch.