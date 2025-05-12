Icelandic rock band KALEO to bring Mixed Emotions tour to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The Icelandic rock band KALEO will perform at the Berglund Center on September 28, 2025. The concert comes as the band prepares to release its third studio album, Mixed Emotions, on May 9.

Mixed Emotions is produced by Grammy Award winner Eddie Spear, with co-production from frontman JJ Julius Son and Grammy winner Shawn Everett. The album addresses themes such as gun violence and overcoming despair, marking what the band describes as its most ambitious project to date.

The album features several singles, including “Rock N Roller,” “Lonely Cowboy,” and “USA Today.” The latest track, “Back Door,” is set to be released on February 21, 2025. The song is characterized as a bluesy rocker that showcases Son’s distinctive gravelly vocals.

KALEO has achieved significant commercial success, with over 4 billion global streams and more than 60 international gold, platinum, and diamond certifications. The band has performed at major festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo.

The group is known for its dynamic live performances, having toured extensively in support of its debut album, A/B, which includes the hit single “Way Down We Go.” This song has garnered over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify and has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

Following the release of their sophomore album, Surface Sounds, KALEO embarked on the Fight or Flight World Tour in 2022, performing 97 shows in 92 cities across 22 countries. The band recently completed its 2024 Payback Tour, selling out venues such as Red Rocks and Wembley Arena.

Tickets for the September concert will go on sale on May 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased through henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDGTICKETS, or at the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details: