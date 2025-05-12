Local Wildlife center dealing with influx of baby animals

ROANOKE, Va. – Springtime is in full swing at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center- and that means they are caring for hundreds of babies, including more than 100 opossums.

With this influx of critters to care for, the center is sharing tips on what to do if you find a baby animal this spring.

“If they’ve been attacked by a cat or a dog, they cold, their wet, they gonna need to come in,” said Sabrina Garvin, the President and Founder of the SWVA Wildlife Center. “If you have questions at all call our phone number. We’re gonna help you, we’re gonna walk through and tell you whether they need to come in or not.”

Baby bunnies in nests can usually be left alone, even the mom isn’t around. She will come back at night. So can opossums, depending on their size.

“A possum can be on its own typically if it’s larger than your hand. And it’s from the tip of its nose to the tip of its rear, not counting the tail,” Garvin said.

Fawns and young deer need to be left where they are, due to the spread of chronic wasting disease.

When bringing animals in, wear gloves when handling, and place them in a cloth-lined box with air holes and a secure lid.

If you aren’t sure if an animal needs help or not, the wildlife center is open for calls every day from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

More information on what to do for specific animals can be found at https://swvawildlifecenter.org/rescue/