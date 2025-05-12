Raising Alpha-Gal awareness and staying safe during tick season

May is Alpha-Gal Awareness Month in Virginia, and with tick season in full swing, awareness of this tick-borne disease is more important than ever.
According to the CDC, Alpha-Gal Syndrome, which results from an allergen to the sugar Alpha-Gal, is particularly prevalent in ticks in Southwest Virginia and throughout Appalachia. This condition can trigger allergic reactions to mammal-based products, including food, dairy, medicines, supplements, and even everyday household items, completely changing someone’s world.
Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from two women from the non-profit Alpha-Gal Foundation in Southwest Virginia, who went years without knowing they had Alpha-Gal Syndrome. They are now dedicated to raising awareness about the disease, sharing insights on how to manage it if diagnosed, and providing tips on how to stay safe during tick season.