Tick awareness, how to stay safe outdoors during tick season

FILE - A deer tick is viewed under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I., on March 2002. Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, according to a study published Friday, June 30, 2023, in the journal Current Biology. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho, File)

With the weather getting warmer and summer break starting for students everywhere, you’ll probably be seeing people spending more time outdoors. While hikes and trails are fun, ticks can be a concern for everyone.

Ticks are small and hard to notice, but they can cause issues like Alpha-Gal and Lyme disease. The best method to avoid these problems is to reduce your chances of encountering ticks in the first place. The U.S. Forest Service has given a checklist of things to be aware of when outdoors:

Avoid areas with high grass and leaf litter and walk in the center of trails when hiking.

Use repellent that contains 20 percent or more DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin for protection that lasts several hours.

Use products that contain permethrin to treat clothing and gear, such as boots, pants, socks and tents or look for clothing pre-treated with permethrin.

Treat dogs for ticks . Dogs are very susceptible to tick bites and to some tickborne diseases. They may also bring ticks into your home. Tick collars, sprays, shampoos, or monthly “top spot” medications help protect against ticks.

After your time outdoors, they recommend the following:

Bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors to wash off and more easily find crawling ticks before they bite you.

Conduct a full-body tick check using a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of your body upon returning from tick-infested areas. Parents should help children check thoroughly for ticks. Remove any ticks right away.

Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors. If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed.

If you find a tick on you, the CDC recommends the following: