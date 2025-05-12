WATCH: Parkway Brewing to open second location in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular Salem-based brewery is expanding its footprint. Parkway Brewing will open a second location this summer, bringing its signature craft beer experience to downtown Roanoke.

The new taproom will be located on the ground floor of The Bower, a mixed-use development between Campbell and Salem Avenue.

This new space will feature a more refined tasting room with 14 taps, offering both flagship and specialty brews. It will also include a full kitchen for on-site dining and a stage for live music performances.

“We’re trying to export what we are here in Salem over there,” said Mike Pensinger, General Manager and Brewmaster.

“We know we have a great product and a great place, and we think that we can do just as well down there, if not better,” Pensinger added.

The expansion is part of a larger development effort in downtown Roanoke. Parkway Brewing hopes to open the new location by late July.