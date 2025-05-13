Callaway Elementary School’s Girls Empowerment Club holds Year-End Event

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Callaway Elementary School’s long-running Girls Empowerment Club is closing out the school year with an inspiring event aimed at connecting students with local women leaders. The celebration will bring together more than 20 participants, including students, educators, and women entrepreneurs from across the community.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 13, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at Callaway Elementary School.

Guest speakers will include several local businesswomen who will share their stories, showcase their work, and encourage students to dream big about their futures. The event is designed to highlight the power of mentorship and community connection, and to give students a real-world look at leadership, entrepreneurship, and possibility.