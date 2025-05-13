Two rescued from vehicle trapped in floodwaters in Bedford Tuesday

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department announced Tuesday that had rescued two women who were trapped in their vehicle on a flooded roadway.

According to officials, Company 1 responded to Rocky Ford Road at 2:05 p.m. for the report of two women trapped in their vehicle on a flooded roadway.

The driver and passenger were placedinto PFDs by the swiftwater rescue swimmers and safely removed to the unflooded portion of the road.

The department wants to remind the public not to drive through flooded roadways and to turn around.