Danville gaining national attention as retirement destination

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville is receiving national recognition as a desirable place to retire. A recent article from Investopedia labeled the River City a “retirement gem,” highlighting factors such as cost of living and access to health care.

“Well, I can only talk about living here, because I ain’t retired yet,” said Ellen Dyer Davis, who is 99 years old and approaching her 100th birthday. She expressed no surprise at her hometown’s newfound acclaim as a retirement destination, attributing it to the neighborhoods and the people.

“They treat everybody like a member of the family. That’s what’s so special. And whatever they’ve got to offer, they’re going to share it,” Davis added.

Kelvin Perry, assistant director of economic development and tourism, is one of the individuals tasked with promoting Danville’s positive attributes.

“What would be the pitch? Easy, affordable living. We have things that they can do for every sector or demographic, so it would be a place that you can come enjoy, work, play, and have certainly, I won’t say a stress-free life, but a good life,” Perry said.

One of Danville’s key assets is the Ballou Recreation Center, which offers a wide range of activities and serves as a gathering place for seniors.

“Danville is about the people, and our city is for the community. It’s for the people that we serve, and it’s what makes this city so wonderful, not only for those of us who work here but for those looking to retire here,” said Bailey Cline, program coordinator at the Ballou Recreation Center.

Much has changed in Danville over the years, but residents believe that as life seasons change, there are few places better to experience those transitions.

