Project Link celebrates 30 years of helping moms

ROANOKE, Va – More women in the Roanoke Valley are being connected to mental health services thanks to Project Link.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare is celebrating 33 years of its program that aims to help mothers and parents dealing with substance use disorder achieve recovery and better their lives for themselves and their children.

The program was one of the first in the state, back in 1992. And there is still a lot of work to be done to help moms and moms-to-be.

“We are looking to expand into the perinatal services for pregnant and postpartum women to make sure we are decreasing these numbers of morbidity, mortality for infants and their mothers,” said Stace Todd, the director of LINK. “We’re also looking to extend the availability of services because we have hybrid now, so if they are not able to come to us, if there’s transportation issues, we can offer telehealth.”

Project Link offers individual case management, medication-assisted substance use therapy, intensive outpatient therapy groups, child therapy, housing support, and even telehealth services

For those looking for services, the program has walk-in intake availability Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. until 2 P.M. at the Burrell Center on McDowell Ave.

More information for those in need can be found at https://www.brbh.org/project-link/

If you are in crisis, please call the national mental health hotline at 988.