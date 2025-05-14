Roanoke City officials celebrate Wasena construction kickoff event

ROANOKE, Va. – Wasena Park is on the brink of another major transformation. City officials and community members gathered today to celebrate the start of two long-awaited projects set to enhance recreation on wheels and water.

Nick Hagen, a member of the Roanoke City Council, said, “Today we mark the construction kickoff for not one but two transformational projects: a bold upgraded regional skatepark and a first-of-its-kind in-river recreation area.”

Wasena Park is on the brink of another major transformation. City officials and community members gathered today to celebrate the start of two long-awaited projects set to enhance recreation on wheels and water.

Nick Hagen, a member of the Roanoke City Council, said, “Today we mark the construction kickoff for not one but two transformational projects: a bold upgraded regional skatepark and a first-of-its-kind in-river recreation area.”

Roanoke leaders say the skatepark and in-river park won’t just boost outdoor access; they will serve as economic drivers and reflect the momentum Roanoke is building. Sam Roman, deputy city manager for the City of Roanoke, stated, “These projects, the regional skatepark and the in-river park, are more than just recreational upgrades; they are economic catalysts, placemaking tools, and symbols of what’s possible when we align community input along with long-term vision.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The in-river park comes with a more than $5.5 million price tag, funded mostly by the American Rescue Plan Act. The project will modify the existing drops and rock features to create waves, riffles, and paddling areas.

Katie Slusher, park project manager for the City of Roanoke, stated, “We will also be doing several ADA access points to the river, improving just general access for folks to get down to the water.”

The skatepark will cost more than $1.5 million, funded by the City of Roanoke, nearby localities like Salem and Vinton, and private donors. Luke Pugh, city engineer for Roanoke, said the skatepark and pump track will be the first of its kind in the area.

“So by incorporating the ramps, the rails, the stairs, the ledges, we feel like we’ve created a design that really welcomes anybody,” Pugh added.

Residents nearby are eager for the upcoming changes. Megan Orton, a Wasena resident, expressed her excitement: “We love to paddle, often going to Carvins Cove, and we are excited to have some new opportunities closer to home where we can go out and take our new daughter with us to go down the river and explore.”

Nearby businesses hope the upgrades will bring even more energy to the neighborhood. Quincy Randolph, owner of RND Coffee, said, “We are very optimistic that with the skatepark, the in-river park, and of course the bridge when it all comes back, that Wasena will be more than revitalized; it will be bustling and busy and a community space for everyone, even more than in the past.”

Construction on the skatepark is set to start in mid-June, with hopes of wrapping up by late October. Work on the in-river park will begin around the same time, but that project is expected to take longer, with hopes of opening planned for mid-2026.