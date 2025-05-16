How to prepare for strong winds and hail

Severe weather is headed our way, and you need to be prepared for high wind gusts and possible hail. Nationwide has various suggestions for both high winds and hail.
For high winds:
- Secure outdoor items - If you have loose or easily movable items outdoors, bring them inside or secure them firmly to the ground.
- Close blinds and curtains - If glass breaks, closed blinds and curtains can lower the risk of broken glass shards flying through your home.
- Take shelter - If wind gusts are high enough, they can result in falling trees or flying debris. Make sure you’re away from glass and in a safe area.
- If you’re in a car - Pay close attention to the road and pull over when possible. High winds can impact your driving, and heavy rain is also likely, which can result in slick roads.
For hail:
- Prepare windows for impact - Large chunks of hail can break through glass. If you have shutters, close them to prevent damage to your windows.
- Bring in outdoor items - Much like high winds, it is recommended you bring in outdoor items to prevent damage in the event of heavy hail.
- When you’re inside - Stay away from windows in the event of broken glass. Ensure all family members are inside and safe.
- If you’re in a car - Pull over, and wait until the hail stops to leave your car. If possible, pull into a grade or enclosed space. If your car is in an open area, cover your eyes and vulnerable areas in the event of broken glass.
Be sure to keep up with the latest weather updates here!