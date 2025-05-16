How to prepare for strong winds and hail

Secure outdoor items - If you have loose or easily movable items outdoors, bring them inside or secure them firmly to the ground.

Close blinds and curtains - If glass breaks, closed blinds and curtains can lower the risk of broken glass shards flying through your home.

Take shelter - If wind gusts are high enough, they can result in falling trees or flying debris. Make sure you’re away from glass and in a safe area.

