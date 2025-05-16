Travel the world without leaving Roanoke at the 34th Annual Local Colors Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Colors Festival returns, transforming Roanoke Valley into an international showcase featuring performances, food, and cultural traditions from more than 60 countries.

This is the 34th annual festival, taking place May 17 starting at 11 a.m. It offers a unique opportunity to experience the world without leaving Virginia’s Blue Ridge region. The free event attracts thousands of attendees from across the region, including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Christiansburg, and Blacksburg.

“Each year, the number of countries that are represented in our festival has grown, and it is representative of people who are here, whether they are second, third or fourth generation immigrants who want to stay connected to their heritage or newcomers,” says Executive Director Lisa Spencer with Local Colors.

More than 50 vendors will participate in this year’s festival, with 18 dedicated food vendors offering authentic international cuisine. Among them is Gianni’s Restaurant, featuring a unique fusion of Caribbean and Louisiana flavors. Restaurant owner Sherley Baptiste, representing Haitian culture, said the festival is important in fostering cultural understanding.

“When we learn about different cultures, we accept different cultures, and we live better,” Baptiste explains.

Her restaurant, which opened last year, has already served 5,000 customers.

Spencer said she hopes people can recognize the rich diversity the Roanoke Valley offers.

“The second thing I’m hoping that they can take away is to appreciate different cultures to break down any misunderstandings or misperceptions that people might have and to enjoy something different, enjoy the food, enjoy the performances, you know, buy a craft that maybe you haven’t owned before,” said Spencer.