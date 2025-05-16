VMI Superintendent Cedric Wins reflects on tenure, controversy over contract nonrenewal

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Virginia Military Institute is preparing for a major leadership change as Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins, the school’s first Black superintendent, will step down at the end of June. The Board of Visitors voted in February not to renew his contract — a decision Wins says he didn’t expect.

“I was disappointed, very disappointed,” Wins said. “I certainly believe that the accomplishments of the institute — particularly where it was when I got here and where it is now — I definitely, wholeheartedly believe that it warranted a contract renewal. It continues to be a mystery to me as to why that didn’t occur.”

Wins assumed the role of superintendent in 2021 during a turbulent period for the historic military college. A state-led investigation found that VMI tolerated and failed to address “institutional racism and sexism.” In response, Wins spearheaded sweeping reforms aimed at changing the school’s culture.

“The biggest challenge was how you would define the culture of VMI at the time when I took it over — and the culture had frayed,” he said. “I think that buy-in and shift has occurred, where [the Corps of Cadets] do buy into the idea of being more professional and more purposeful in what they do.”

Under Wins’ leadership, VMI:

Formed a committee and implemented training programs to promote diversity and inclusion

Hired the school’s first chief diversity officer

Revised the student-run honor court system, which had disproportionately expelled Black cadets

Removed a prominent statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson

“I think we had a particular fixation and romanticism about iconography here,” Wins said. “Those changes were necessary and they reflect that VMI understands its role in history, but there are things that are not necessary to glorify.”

Despite resistance from some conservative alumni, Wins said the institute made significant strides in recruitment, retention, funding, and supporting the role of women in the Corps of Cadets.

When 10 News asked whether or not he thought his race played a role in the board’s decision, Wins responded carefully. “It’s not lost on me that I’m the 15th superintendent and that as I head out, that my tenure will be the shortest of all 15. And it’s not lost on me, you know, who I am and what I look like. And so to me, there’s a disconnect between the accomplishments and the decision to not renew my contract.”

Looking ahead, Wins said he’s optimistic about VMI’s future, as long as the school’s next leader continues to move the institute forward.

“I think the changes we made were necessary, without a doubt. You have to be a different type of leader in the 21st century. The environment is different. That’s what’s necessary if VMI is to continue to be successful.”

Wins says he plans to take some time off with family before deciding his next move. A Community Appreciation Celebration will be held for Wins on Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lexington. The event is open to the public.