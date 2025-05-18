Skip to main content
Local News

LPD Investigates Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven

Police seek public’s help identifying masked suspect

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

LPD Investigates Armed Robbery at Fort Avenue 7-Eleven (Lynchburg Police Department, Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday morning at a 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Fort Avenue.

According to police, they responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 1:13 a.m.

Police say a male suspect, wearing gloves and a mask, entered the store, displayed a rifle and demanded money from the clerk. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect’s age is unknown.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Surveillance photos have been released to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at p3tips.com, through the P3 mobile app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.

The investigation is ongoing.

