LPD Investigates Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday morning at a 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Fort Avenue.

According to police, they responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 1:13 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Police say a male suspect, wearing gloves and a mask, entered the store, displayed a rifle and demanded money from the clerk. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect’s age is unknown.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Surveillance photos have been released to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at p3tips.com, through the P3 mobile app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.

The investigation is ongoing.