Search Underway for Missing Bedford County Woman

Kerri Magness was last seen jogging at 11:45 a.m. Saturday

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Missing Person, Bedford, AWARE Foundation
Kerri Magness was last seen at 11:45 a.m. Saturday when she left her family’s home on Bee Hollow Road to go jogging (The Aware Foundation, Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA – A family is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old woman who disappeared after going for a jog.

According to the AWARE Foundation, Kerri Magness was last seen at 11:45 a.m. Saturday when she left her family’s home on Bee Hollow Road to go jogging. She never returned.

Her vehicle remains at her parents’ home, where she was last seen.

Magness has a medical condition that requires daily medication and is described as having multiple tattoos.

10 News has reached out to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

