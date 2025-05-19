How to support local animal shelters in Southwest Virginia

Local animal shelters around the Commonwealth are always in need of extra support, but for many, it is difficult to volunteer and adopt animals. Whether you’re too busy, or you can’t take in another pet, there are many other ways to support local shelters, as well as their animals in need!

Alleghany Humane Society , Covington - The Alleghany Humane Society primarily accepts monetary donations from those looking to help. You can donate on their website , Covington - The Alleghany Humane Society primarily accepts monetary donations from those looking to help. You can donate on their website here

Bedford Humane Society , Bedford - Bedford Humane Society has a program called “Animeals,” which is a food pantry that helps feed local animals in need. You can find out more about donating food to the society , Bedford - Bedford Humane Society has a program called “Animeals,” which is a food pantry that helps feed local animals in need. You can find out more about donating food to the society here

Henry County Animal Shelter , Martinsville - The Henry County Animal Shelter has supplied a wishlist of their needs, which you can find , Martinsville - The Henry County Animal Shelter has supplied a wishlist of their needs, which you can find here

Lynchburg Humane Society , Lynchburg - The Lynchburg Humane Society has donation programs and events throughout the year to make sure that your donation does the most good possible. You can donate at any time, or see a list of their events and programs , Lynchburg - The Lynchburg Humane Society has donation programs and events throughout the year to make sure that your donation does the most good possible. You can donate at any time, or see a list of their events and programs here

Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center , Christiansburg - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center has a list of their needs, and they accept donations all year round. You can donate and find a list of their needs , Christiansburg - The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center has a list of their needs, and they accept donations all year round. You can donate and find a list of their needs here

Radford Animal Shelter - Radford, The Radford Animal Shelter recently - Radford, The Radford Animal Shelter recently reopened after being damaged by Hurricane Helene. You can find a wishlist of their needs here

RCACP , Roanoke - The RCACP has a pet food pantry that is always accepting more donations. They accept all brands and types of pet food. For more info, click , Roanoke - The RCACP has a pet food pantry that is always accepting more donations. They accept all brands and types of pet food. For more info, click here

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, Roanoke - The SWVA Wildlife Center has many programs and organizations they have partnered with to help them at little to no cost to you! You can see the free and cheap ways to help , Roanoke - The SWVA Wildlife Center has many programs and organizations they have partnered with to help them at little to no cost to you! You can see the free and cheap ways to help here , as well as donate.

On top of these animal shelters, many regions also have SPCAs that are always in need of support.