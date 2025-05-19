Skip to main content
Local News

One dead after vehicle strikes VDOT truck in Hillsville

HILLSVILLE, Va. – One is dead after a passenger vehicle hit a VDOT truck in Hillsville, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said they are investigating the crash that occurred around 8:01 a.m. on Monday morning on the Route 58 bypass near Snake Creek Road in Hillsville. They found that a VDOT work truck was parked partially in the left lane, preparing to place work signs on the shoulder, when it was struck by a passenger vehicle. According to VSP, there were already work signs placed on the right shoulder.

Authorities said the driver of the passenger vehicle was killed as a result of the crash, and their next of kin has been notified. The driver of the VDOT truck was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

