Roanoke City Council meeting set to discuss funding for school renovations

The City of Roanoke will meet today to discuss an amendment to the 2024-2025 annual budget for the Roanoke City Public Schools budget.

The City of Roanoke will meet today to discuss an amendment to the 2024-2025 annual budget for the Roanoke City Public Schools budget.

The amendment would add an additional appropriation of $17.9 million to RCPS to address a shortfall caused by “the omission of appropriations for capital projects.”

Recommended Videos

The projects affected include building renovations at William B. Robertson and Booker T. Washington schools, a new playground at Westside Elementary School and the construction of a new school building at Preston Park Elementary.

This request comes after the City Council recently made changes to how the city will fund public schools.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Stay with 10 News for the latest coverage of the meeting with Jason Freund tonight on wsls.com/watchlive.