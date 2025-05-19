Skip to main content
Local News

VMI upgrades security measures amid rising safety concerns

Enhancements aim to protect cadets while maintaining campus accessibility

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

VMI's enhancements aim to protect cadets while maintaining campus accessibility

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute (VMI) is investing millions of dollars in security upgrades to enhance safety on campus. With recent attacks in New Orleans and at Florida State University, the need for improved security measures is on many minds.

Paul Kastner, director of emergency management at VMI, emphasized the importance of these upgrades. “It was time to improve the security overall for the Institute and for the world around us,” he said.

The upgrades will allow VMI to lock down the post when necessary. This includes the installation of car barricades designed to prevent vehicle attacks and walls around the parade grounds that blend in with the environment while providing protection for cadets.

“This project enables us to seal off the Corps of Cadets, seal off our large formations, parades, things like that, in the event that there’s an elevated threat level or a specific threat against the installation here,” said Darren Payne, VMI’s deputy director of facilities management for construction and engineering.

While improvements are underway, VMI is also committed to ensuring that the campus remains accessible.

“We’re hoping to keep it transparent, and the changes will be minor. It will still be an open post for people who want to walk their dogs, stroll, [and] visit the museums. But what we will be able to do is during times where we want to restrict or redirect traffic to maintain a safer environment for training or during parades, we’ll be able to put up temporary barriers,” said Kastner.

The total cost of the project is $11.1 million, which also includes changes to sidewalks and landscaping. The upgrades are expected to be completed by October.

