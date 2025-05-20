Skip to main content
$115,000 raised so far for Bedford County Animal Shelter expansion

A 3,000-square-foot expansion project is currently underway at the shelter

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Bedford County Animal Shelter (Copyright WSLS 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Last week, we told you about a 3,000-square-foot expansion project underway at the Bedford County Animal Shelter.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced that thanks to an outpouring of community support, it has been able to raise approximately $115,000 in donations.

County officials, staff and community stakeholders broke ground on the project on May 15. The expansion is slated to be finished by the end of 2025.

Among the top donors are:

  • Roslyn Reynolds
  • Loyal Order of Moose, Inc. Bedford Lodge 1897
  • Craft Carter Foundation
  • Robert Harvey
  • Hazel Wagner
  • Allen Cheek
  • Robert Wells II - Executor Nancy Newman Estate

There are plans to recognize donors in the welcome area of the new space.

If you would like to support the shelter, visit the Animal Shelter Expansion webpage to learn more.

