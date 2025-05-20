$115,000 raised so far for Bedford County Animal Shelter expansion

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Last week, we told you about a 3,000-square-foot expansion project underway at the Bedford County Animal Shelter.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced that thanks to an outpouring of community support, it has been able to raise approximately $115,000 in donations.

Recommended Videos

County officials, staff and community stakeholders broke ground on the project on May 15. The expansion is slated to be finished by the end of 2025.

Among the top donors are:

Roslyn Reynolds

Loyal Order of Moose, Inc. Bedford Lodge 1897

Craft Carter Foundation

Robert Harvey

Hazel Wagner

Allen Cheek

Robert Wells II - Executor Nancy Newman Estate

There are plans to recognize donors in the welcome area of the new space.

If you would like to support the shelter, visit the Animal Shelter Expansion webpage to learn more.