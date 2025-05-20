Skip to main content
Local News

Mother of Anton Brown speaks out at City Council

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Bernadette Lark, the mother of Anton Brown, spoke in front of the Roanoke City Council on Monday.

This follows the March 18 arrest of Brown on a charge of obstruction/resisting without force. Brown’s mother recorded the arrest, and the footage was later posted on social media.

She described the experience as “heartbreaking,” expressing disappointment that no member of the City Council, except Councilwoman Sanchez-Jones, reached out following the incident.

“I found that shocking — especially since we had just rallied for voting rights, and they would call on [residents] to sing or to serve, or something,” Lark said. “So, to not hear from you in the midst of serious trauma, it surprised me.”

Lark also told the council that it was “wrong” to ignore a formal complaint. Mayor Cobb told 10 News that he has met with her in person and appreciated her sharing her concerns tonight.

