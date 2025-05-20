National EMS Week recognizes vital role of first responders

Paramedics with Roanoke Fire-EMS train on Friday, May 21, during National EMS Week.

This week, May 18–24, marks Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, a time to recognize the essential work of EMS personnel across Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, nearly 40,000 EMS providers and 548 agencies serve the Commonwealth, responding to 1.74 million calls last year—an average of more than 4,700 each day.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is taking part in the statewide observance. Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel says EMS calls make up 80 to 85% of their emergency responses, highlighting just how vital these services are to local residents.

To learn more about the important role of EMS in our communities, tune in to 10 News tonight.