New River Valley nonprofit relocates to aid more residents with disabilities

FAIRLAWN, Va. – Disability Resource Center of New River Valley relocated to Fairlawn, expanding its reach to help more residents live independently in their homes.

The nonprofit organization, serving the New River Valley area for over three decades, helps clients with disabilities through various services, including home modifications, advocacy, and peer support programs.

“Disabilities feels like that thing over there for a small segment of the community, but ultimately if you’re lucky enough to live long enough, likely you’ll encounter a disability yourself, so helping people with disabilities ultimately you’re helping everybody, and it will impact you in some way,” said Community Services Coordinator Kelvin Gravely with the Disability Resource Center of the New River Valley.

One of the nonprofit’s main goals is to help people with disabilities stay in their homes and avoid transitioning to nursing homes or assisted living facilities. This year alone, the organization has supported approximately 180 clients across its service area, which includes Radford, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and Floyd.

Tony Burnett, a veteran and client of the center, received assistance last year with bathroom modifications to make his shower more accessible.

“It’s nice to know that people do care and are here to help you, and this is a great example of it,” Burnett said.

Emma Cousens, chairman of the Board of Directors, said places like this are important.

“It’s a complete relief. As you get older and you become less mobile, you become isolated,” Cousens said.

She hopes to receive assistance with home modifications after her insurance is unable to help.

While the center serves people across all income levels, it particularly supports low-income individuals who may have limited access to other resources.

The organization will host an open house at its new Fairlawn location starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 7368 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Fairlawn, VA 24141. At the open house, community members can learn more about available services and support programs.