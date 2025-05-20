Salem City Schools teacher arrested and charged with indecent exposure, placed on administrative leave

SALEM, Va. – A Salem City Schools teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure stemming from an incident on March 13, according to court records.

10 News Anchor Lindsey Kennett received a tip about John Fedison, who is listed online as a PE teacher for West Salem Elementary School and South Salem Elementary School. Fedison’s LinkedIn also lists himself as a coach in the school district. Court records show that Fedison was arrested by Roanoke City Police on March 13 and charged him with indecent exposure, a Class I misdemeanor. The arrest warrant alleges Fedison intentionally “making an obscene display” of his “private parts in a public place or in a place where others were present.”

10 News reached out to a spokesperson for Salem City Schools who said the district was made aware of the charges against Fedison on March 13.

The district spokesperson released the following:

“The Salem City School Division was made aware of the charge against Mr. Fedison on March 13, 2025, by Roanoke City Police. Per school policy, Mr. Fedison was immediately placed on administrative leave, and he has not returned to teach or coach in Salem City Schools since he was charged. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot elaborate further." Salem City Schools

This is a developing story, and 10 News will continue to update as we receive more information.