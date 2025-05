LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is reportedly set to pay its former president, Jerry Falwell Jr., about $15 million.

According to a tax return released by the university, $5.5 million of that amount is to settle litigation following Falwell’s resignation in 2020, which stemmed from a high-profile sex scandal.

10 News reached out to Liberty University for comment.

A spokesperson for the university said, “Liberty will not be commenting or giving any public statements.”