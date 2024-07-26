Liberty University Trustees and Jerry Falwell Jr. announce settlement agreement

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jerry Falwell Jr. and the Board of Trustees of Liberty University announced Friday that they have reached a global resolution agreement settling all outstanding disputes on both legal and personal matters.

“This agreement is grounded in a firm commitment to protecting and preserving Liberty’s original mission of developing Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world. It is based on a mutual understanding regarding the amount Liberty University will pay its former president in authorized retirement and severance under the various disputed agreements and in keeping with the law; and the conditions under which the University will make use of Dr. Jerry Falwell, Sr.’s name, image, and likeness.” The university said in a statement.

As previously reported Falwell Jr. and the Falwell Family Trust sued Liberty University over the alleged unauthorized use of Dr. Jerry Falwell’s trademark, name and image.

The lawsuit alleged that the university wrongfully “exploited” Dr. Falwell’s name and image, as well as the “Jerry Falwell” trademark, by use without permission and falsely associating the Jerry Falwell brand with the university.

As previously reported Falwell also sued the University for $8.5 million claiming that his retirement benefits were wrongfully denied to him. Falwell had resigned from the University in August of 2020.

The university stated in a release about the agreement on Friday:

“The University appreciates and acknowledges the many contributions of Jerry Falwell, Jr. during more than three decades of service to the University in various capacities, including his 13 years as president and agree that he was instrumental in building Liberty into the world-class Christian institution it is today.”

“Both the University’s Board of Trustees and Jerry Falwell, Jr. sincerely regret the lengthy and painful litigation process, and each take responsibility for their part in the disputes. Falwell acknowledges and apologizes for the errors in judgement and mistakes made during his time of leadership. The Board of Trustees acknowledge and apologize for the errors and mistakes made on their part as well. The Trustees and Falwell are committed to move forward in a spirit of forgiveness and with the hope of reconciliation in a Christ honoring manner.”

Both parties have agreed to make no further comments on the matter.